Geraldine Beekman, 92, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was born July 7, 1928 in Pike County, Ohio, daughter of the late Dennis Leeth and Ona Dell Crabtree. On October 29, 1948 she was united in marriage to Chester Eugene Beekman who preceded her in death on November 4, 2018. Geraldine is survived by two sisters, Retha May of Washington Court House, Ohio and Sheila McGarvey of Chillicothe, Ohio; three brothers, Charles David Leeth of Piketon, Ohio. Adrian Leeth, Florida and Leslie Leeth of Waverly and a special sister-in-law, Betty Lambert of Bainbridge, Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband, Geraldine was preceded in death a sister, Flora May Hice, an infant sister and an infant son, Dennis Lee.
Geraldine was a homemaker and a member of Morgantown Church of Christ in Christian Union.
Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Gardner Cemetery in Waverly with Rev. Chuck Elliott officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.