John Richard Leeth, 91, of Bainbridge, Ohio passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his home. He was born September 22, 1929 in Pike County, Ohio to the late Roy and Hazel Thompson Leeth. On August 12, 1954 he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Marie Carter Leeth who preceded him in death on March 7, 2007. He is survived by a son, Jan Leeth and wife Terry of Waverly; two grandchildren, Kristy Leeth Moore and husband Lathe of Piketon and Joshua Leeth and wife Andrea of Waverly; five great-grandchildren, Brynan and Ryanne Moore, Xander and Micah Leeth and Matthew Montgomery; a sister, Carma Leeth of Chillicothe; and a brother, David Leeth and wife Sue of Chillicothe. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Sue Lawwell Kinser a grandson, Craig Montgomery; brothers, Earl Dallas Leeth, Roy Douglas Leeth and Ray Bruce Leeth; and a sister, Donna Ann Cameron.
Rich proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Martin Marietta in Piketon and was a member of the American Legion Post #14 in Bainbridge and was a member of the I.O.O.F.
A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Joshua Leeth officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by American Legion Post #142.