Amarillo, Texas - Brenda Ann (Tulloh) Belwood, 73, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away on August 13, 2021. Brenda made a lasting impression by all those who knew her and her strong belief in her Lord, was her source of strength. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Max C. Tulloh and Betty (Thacker) Tulloh. Brenda is survived by her daughter Amanda (Mandy) Ehrenfeld Grisbaum and husband, Rick Grisbaum, her son, Kevin Ehrenfeld, her sister, Jan Parsons, her brother, Michael Tulloh and wife, Sharon Tulloh , her grandchildren, Breeze Grisbaum and Greg Grisbaum, along with 4 great grandchildren. Brenda was a proud U.S. Airforce Veteran and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org) and NAMI (nami.org). Brenda Belwood