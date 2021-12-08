Formerly of Beaver - Betty Louise Adams Bauer, formerly of Beaver, Ohio, died Monday December 6, 2021 at her residence. She was born at home on the farm in Pike County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul Adams and Pauline Smith Adams. She was united in marriage April 27, 1957 to her husband, Ralph Jacob Bauer, from Portsmouth, Ohio, who preceded her in death December 21, 2014. Surviving are two children, Ralph (Meg) Bauer and Paula (James) Denlinger, nine grandchildren, Grace Spencer, Christina, Kenny, Skyler, Zachary, Adam, Lance, and Ava, and two brothers, Randy (Kathy) Adams and Olan (Sharon) Adams. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Brad Bauer.
Betty grew up in the Beaver Community and later moved to Columbus after getting married. She was a 1952 graduate of Beaver High School, attended OSU School of Nursing, and received her RN certificate from the Portsmouth General Hospital. As a young adult, she was employed as a nurse at various places and then later chose to stay home to raise her children and care for her family. After her husband died in 2014, she lived with her daughter Paula and her family and was surrounded by love and five grandchildren of whom she helped raise.
Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Wednesday December 8, 2021 at the Beaver Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Beaver, Ohio with Pastor Chris Clark officiating. Visiting hours will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Burial will take place at 10:00 A.M. Thursday December 9, 2021 in the Dayton National Cemetery.
www.coxburkittfh.com Betty Bauer