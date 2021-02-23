James Lee Whaley passed away February 19, 2021. Jim was born on May 4, 1958 in Chillicothe and raised in Waverly and was a graduate of Waverly H.S. Class of 1976. He moved to Columbus and was a graduate of The Ohio State University obtaining a bachelor’s degree. After graduating college, he was employed as a CPA for the state of Ohio retiring with 30 years of service. Jim loved all sports but was a huge fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Bengals and the Browns. He had a wicked sense of humor till the day he passed. Jim’s greatest accomplishment was being an outstanding father to his three beautiful children. He fought a valiant battle against his MMD1. He was truly a unicorn.
Jim is survived by his wife of 29 years, Susan Whaley, son, Brent Whaley (Sarah), son, Nick Whaley (Tiffany), daughter, Jaimie Whaley and grandsons, Matthew, Sonny and Max. He is also survived by two sisters, Debbie and Vicki, niece, nephew, great nephews and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Harvey and Juanita and great nephew, Parker.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021. Private family graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly, Ohio with Pastor Melody Wiseman officiating. Wearing OSU attire is encouraged.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Ohio Muscular Dystrophy Association, 1900 Polaris Parkway #450, Columbus, Ohio 43240.