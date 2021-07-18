Piketon - Please join us for Mass and a Celebration of Life for Norman "Andy" Anderson on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Mass will be performed at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 407 S. Market St., Waverly, followed by a private gravesite service. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lake White Club, 1166 State Route 552, Waverly, immediately after the mass (immediate family will arrive after the gravesite service).
Norman Richard Anderson of Piketon was born on August 2, 1933, in Oak Hill, Ohio to Gordon and Virginia Anderson, and passed on December 3, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Jo (Hamilton) Anderson, brother Mark Anderson, and his four children, Gregory Anderson, Teresa Anderson Kerr, Katrina Anderson Du Verney, and Jeffrey Anderson. He is also survived by his grandchildren and beloved dog, Fonzie.
Norm served in the Army and was deployed to Korea where he received the Soldiers Medal for saving a fellow soldier. He spent his entire professional career at the Gaseous Diffusion Facility at Piketon, joining shortly after his return from Korea. He consulted after his retirement and was a fierce defender of the plant, its mission, and the people who worked there.
He was a devout Catholic and a member of Saint Mary's parish in Waverly for more than sixty years. He also was the scout leader for the church-sponsored Boy Scout Troop 80 for nearly ten years, mentoring many of Pike County's young men.
Norm and Betty moved to Piketon in 1959, where they lived happily and raised their children. He was a fixture in the community, serving as a volunteer fireman for many years and on the Town Council for a term. He was named Citizen of the Year in 2017, where he proudly rode in the Dogwood Festival Parade.
Norm touched many people these past decades and will be sincerely missed, especially by his loving family. Norman Anderson