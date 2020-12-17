Rita K. Hamilton, 76, of Cherry Street, Chillicothe, Ohio passed 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Westmoreland Place, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Rita was born November 18, 1944 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Carl Fyffe and Gladys (Tackett) Fyffe. On September 4, 1989, she was united in marriage to Donald Ray Hamilton, who preceded her in death on March 5, 2020.
Surviving are two brothers, John (Marsha) Fyffe and Wayne (Janyce) Fyffe, sister, Mary Hay and special niece, Gail Lochbaum.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother, James F. Fyffe and a sister, Norma Howard.
Rita was a homemaker and a member of God’s Church Without Walls of Waverly, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio with Bro. Gary Scurlock officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Saturday. December 19, 2020.