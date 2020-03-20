Ruth Naomi Cutlip Dunham, 99, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away on March 19, 2020. She was born April 23, 1920, to the late Europe Floyd Cutlip and Starlie Martin Cutlip. On July 24, 1938, Ruth was united in marriage to Raymond H. Dunham, Sr., who preceded her in death on May 6, 1957.
Ruth is survived by her sister in law, Marietta Cutlip of Wakeﬁeld, Ohio, grandson and caretaker, Jason (Jodi) Dunham of Lucasville, Ohio, granddaughter Julia (Sean) Dunham of Waverly, Ohio, granddaughter, Shelly (Tim) Blakeman of Lillian, Alabama, great grandchildren, McKenna and Jalen Dunham, Kyli, Clay and Keegan Dunham, Dillen and CS3 Petty Oﬃcer 3rd Class, Derek Williams, and several step grandchildren, step great grandchildren and step great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was also preceded in death by her brothers Ralph and George “Fred” Cutlip, infant sister, Freda Cutlip, sons, Jackie Lee Dunham and Raymond Howard Dunham, Jr., and a great granddaughter, Cheyenne Dunham.
Ruth attended Pastor Randy Rider’s New Freedom Community Church on Bailey Chapel Road in Piketon, Ohio. She was a long-time visitor of the Pike County Senior Center and one of the ﬁrst passengers on the Community Action Transit System (CATS). She never met a stranger and never missed a chance to dance.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rita Roberts and her staﬀ, Wendy Thacker of Best Choices and Amanda Elliott and staﬀ at the Pike County Senior Center/CATS for their unwavering dedication to Ruth’s care, independence and quality of life
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Randy Rider, officiating. Burial will follow in Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020.