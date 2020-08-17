Ernest L. “Bud” Kinnamon, 81, of Chillicothe, passed from this life 10:34 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home. He was born June 26, 1939, in Ross County, the son of the late Elmer W. and Aubra (Hartly) Kinnamon. His wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Knisley Kinnamon, passed from this life in 2014.
He is survived by his children Kathy (Jeff) Sparks, Ernest Kinnamon, Jr., Jeannie Perkins and Jerry Kinnamon. Also surviving are several stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren; his sister Irene Schumann and many nieces and nephews; friends including Alan (Debbie) Newberry and two special caregivers, Brooke and Jasmine.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings Everett Kinnamon, Esther Shewalter, Thelma Cottrill and Betty Oney Cottrill.
Bud was a 1958 Graduate of Twin High School and he was employed by Baldwin Printers before retiring from the State Auditor’s Office. He liked to pitch horseshoes, fish, mushroom hunt and square dance. Bud was a member of the Piketon Community Church where he was in a Quartet and sang in many services and revivals over the years.
Funeral services will be held 1pm Monday at the SMITH-MOORE-EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME of Bainbridge with Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the Mound Cemetery, Piketon. There will be calling hours from 11 am until the time of service at the funeral home.