Anthony Phipps

Beaver - Anthony Duane Phipps, 57, of Adams Road, Beaver, Ohio passed 11:52 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021.
Anthony was born July 4, 1964 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of late Willie Edward Phipps and Claudette Carol (Conley) Phipps.
Surviving are a son, Alex Phipps, love of his life, Darla Smith, mother of his son, Lisa Phipps, four siblings, Steve "Herb" (Kendal) Phipps, Melissa "Lisa" Brown, Marsha (Rob) Lacy and Rick (Cindy) Phipps, brother-in-law, Frank Little, sister-in-law, Mary Phipps, Darla's sons, Jarred Grooms and Dustin (Amanda) Grooms, grandsons, Jacob and Owen Grooms, Michael Kozjak, who was part of the family, his grandfur baby, Luna, and numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, brother Timothy Phipps and sister, Anita Phipps.
Anthony was the owner and operator of Phipps Plumbing. He was a member of the Beaver VFW, Piketon VFW and Waverly Moose Lodge. Anthony loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, going hunting, and spending time by his pool.
Private graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Germany Cemetery, Beaver.
Family will receive friends from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Justin Helton Memorial Scholarship Fund at the First National Bank in Waverly in Anthony's honor. Everyone in attendance is encouraged to wear their favorite Buckeyes, Reds, or Bengals attire.
