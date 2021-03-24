Goodland, Indiana - Eugene Cantrell, age 79, of Goodland, Indiana, formerly of Beaver, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday March 3, 2021 at his home after an extended illness. He was born July 31, 1941 to the late Buddie and Thelma Cantrell. He was a graduate of Stockdale High School in the class of 1960. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1965. On March 13, 1972 he was united in marriage to Juanita Oliver Cantrell of Jackson. He was employed for 35 years with Local #460 as a union painter. His favorite pass time was fishing, camping and spending time with family. Eugene is also survived by his daughters, Shirley Weber of Hobart, Indiana and Shelly (Bobby) Hinkle of Hobart, Indiana, grandchildren Alexis (Brendon) Swindle and Savannah Hinkle, great-granddaughter Kinslee Swindle, bothers Don, Jimmy, Johnny and Gary, all of the Beaver area, Danny of Chillicothe, and sisters Margie Dawson of Beaver and Marlene Stevison of Jackson.
The family honored Eugene's wishes and he was cremated. Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday March 27, 2021 in the Beaver Union Cemetery with Pastor Chris Clark officiating and military honors conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 of Waverly. Eugene Cantrell