Piketon - Kathleen Wheeler, 86, of Wheeler Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Adena Pike Medical Center, Waverly, Ohio.
Kathleen was born October 11, 1935, in Cottle, Kentucky, the daughter of the late William Henry "Tom" Williams and Anna Marie (Cox) Williams Moore. On December 24, 1953, she was united in marriage to Henry Wheeler, who preceded her in death on October 21, 2005.
Surviving are two sons, Ed (Sally) Wheeler and Ted (Iris) Wheeler, two daughters, Sharon (Jess) Fout and Jackie (Mike) Carter, six grandchildren, Jessica (Tommy) Brewster, Ross (Kelly) Wheeler, Katie Wheeler, Chrise Wheeler, Eric (Lindsey) Fout and Lauren Carter, six great-grandchildren, Rosalind Wheeler, Thomas and Maeleigha Brewster, Scarlett, Jack and Haley Fout, three sisters, Doris Rockwell, Helen (Roy Lee) Shear and Paula Perry and a brother, Harold (Paula) Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, James and Drexel Williams and a sister, Freda Williams.
Kathleen retired from Pike County Job and Family Services, the Pike County Treasurer's Office and was a member of New Hope Free Will Baptist Church.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Kathleen Wheeler