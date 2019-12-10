John Randal "Randy" Johnson
John Randal “Randy” Johnson, 59, of Roberts Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 8:38 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Adena Pike Hospital.

John was born March 1, 1960, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of John Wilbur Johnson and the late Betty Jane (Horner) Johnson.

Surviving are a wife, Laura (Skidmore) Johnson, three sons, Nathan (Elizabeth) Johnson, Johnathan (Amanda) Johnson and Jason Johnson, two daughters, Lindsy (Wes) Gallaugher and Miranda (Herbert) Fitzpatrick, step-son, Jon (Sarah) Ward, brother, Richard (Angie) Johnson, two sisters, Debra Napper and Diane (Larry) Wolfe and sixteen grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, granddaughter, Ashlee Johnson, brother, Gary Lee Johnson and son-in-law, Jeremy Williams.

John worked for CSX Railroad, retired from Ross Correctional Institution and was the owner and operator of Quik Stop Lube and Tire in Piketon.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Howe Wheeler Boyer Hornback Funeral Home in Piketon with Pastor Darby Beekman officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Hill Cemetery, Piketon, with graveside services by RCI and CCI Honor Guard.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Friday.

