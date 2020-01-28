Judith Ann Noel, 75, of Piketon, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Traditions at Bristol Village in Waverly. She was born April 5, 1944, in Newtown, Ohio, to the late Cornelius and Mildred Young Moermond. On June 5, 1966, she was united in marriage to Terry Noel who survives. Also surviving are four daughters, Deanna Criswell and husband Steven of Westerville, Ohio, Carla Tackett and husband Mike of Piketon, Tina Noel of Piketon, and Laura Hawkins and husband Curtis of Hillsboro, Ohio; five grandchildren, Nick Tackett, Kari Jacob, Lindsey Christian, Bodhi Hawkins and Dalton Criswell; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Emma Jean Mozena. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Christopher Tackett and Melissa Tackett, and two brothers, Cornelius Moermond Jr. and Leslie Moermond.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Chaplain David Cox officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Union Cemetery on Denver Road in Waverly. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to NCR Hospice, 681 E Third St. Waverly, Ohio 45690.