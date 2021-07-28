Gloria Tackett

Chillicothe - Gloria Marie Gee Tackett, 76, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth.
Gloria was born February 23, 1945, in Pike County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Francis August Gee and Nora Augustine (Jones) Gee. On June 28, 1963, she was united in marriage to James "Paul" Tackett, who survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Sandy McCartney, Sharon Hilton and husband Scotty, and Gail Tackett, son, James Tackett and wife Patricia, son-in-law, Scott Hilton, multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a sister, Lora Reed, and a brother, Ivan Gee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Robin Hilton, granddaughter, Hannah Tackett, great-granddaughter, Elizabeth, brothers, Leroy, Harold, Lloyd, Walter "Dink", and Chuck, sisters, Debbie and Janice, and a son-in-law, Tim "Otter" McCartney.
Gloria attended Chapel Hill Church and enjoyed computer painting, cooking, and crocheting.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Kyle Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
