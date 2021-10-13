Waverly - E. Maureen Gilmore, 90, formerly of Zahn's Corner, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, October 8, 2021 at Edgewater Place in Plain City, Ohio. Maureen was born August 30, 1931 in Wakefield, Ohio to the late Lewis and R. Opal Clemmons Patrick. On July 1, 1950 she was united in marriage to Donald E. Gilmore, who preceded her death on October 31, 2015. They loved and honored each other for 65 years. Surviving are children, Teresa (Glenn) Izor, Donald E Gilmore, Jr.; granddaughter, Jocelyn (Adam) Wise; great-grandchildren, Weston and Sadie Wise; sisters, Norma Bennett and Linda (Joe) Mollica; and three sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Maureen was preceded in death by a grandson, Shane Patrick McNelly; two brothers, Basil Patrick and Daniel Patrick; three sisters, Darlene Scott, MaryLou Days and Diana Kirk.
Maureen's career, after business school, included secretarial jobs at the A-Plant site and the Chillicothe Veterans Hospital. With her kids in school she pursued a cosmetology career. Maureen's many activities included cooking, bowling, square dancing, PTA, Dogwood quilters and fishing. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church with a passion for serving the youth. After retirement, she enjoyed quilting, rewarding those she loved with her masterpieces.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church in Piketon with Pastor Jon Black officiating. Burial will follow in Bailey Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
The family would like to thank the Edgewater staff for their attentive care over the past 5 years, and especially her Loving Care Hospice nurse, Whitney for her compassionate care for Maureen the last 9 months.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Youth Program, 212 Indian Ridge Dr. Piketon, Ohio 45661.
Arrangements in care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com Maureen Gilmore