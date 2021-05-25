Connie L. Rowe, 68, of Laurelville, passed away on May 20, 2021 at Adena Hospital. She was born on January 6, 1953 in Portsmouth, the daughter of William and Mary (Jones) Rowe. Connie was a loving and devoted mother. She was immensely proud of her family. She especially loved being a grandmother and great grandmother. Connie was an excellent cook and she loved cooking for everyone. Her favorite dish to cook was homemade chicken and noodles and they were the best noodles around. She was a fun loving person, loved her cats and playing euchre. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Billy Rowe. She is survived by her daughters, Angela Cooke and Mary Beth (Chris Radabaugh) Russell; grandchildren, Seth, Shawna and Alexis; great grandchild, Kamdyn and brothers, David and Mike Rowe. No services will be observed, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to Sierra’s Haven, 80 Easter Dr. Portsmouth, OH 45662. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
