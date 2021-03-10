Jeffrey Burkitt

Piketon - Jeffrey Wayne Burkitt, 68, of Piketon, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on August 13, 1952 in Portsmouth, Ohio son of the late Clarence and Glenna Williams Burkitt. On June 13, 1980 Jeff was united in marriage to Vanessa Knight Burkitt who survives. Also surviving are son, C. J. Burkitt and wife Leslie of Chillicothe, Ohio; daughter, Jessica Burkitt of Texas; grandchildren, Justin Waulk, Hope Waulk, Madelyn Smith, Braiden Smith, Clayton Smith and Gavin Smith; sister, Judy Lemaster of Waverly and special nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by a brother Jerry Burkitt.
Jeff was retired as an assistant superintendent with the Pike County Engineers Office.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Tim Hines officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Piketon. Family will receive friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Due to the current state mandate the family has asked that all visitors wear a mask.
