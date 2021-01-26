Hansford “Hank” Lee Tucker, 79, of Armstrong Hollow Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 9:45 a.m., Monday, January 25, 2021 at his home.
Hank was born June 6, 1941 in Maysville, Kentucky, the son of the late Elsie Tucker.
Surviving are his special nieces and nephews, Becky May, Levi May, Brian May, Keith (Judy) May, and Kathy May, great nephews, Bryan Ray May and Heath Justice, and close friends, Ron (Neil) Ford, Alice Martin, Lori (John) Marcum, Michele (Chuck) Krueger, Debbie (David) Blakley, Roger (Jackie) East, Doug (Bev) East, Randy (Kathy) East, Rusty East and Dayerl (Tina) Blakley.
He was preceded in death by friends, Carmelia East, Faye May, and Raymond May.
Hank formerly worked for Ohio Valley Veneer and was the head cook at Frisch’s Big Boy in Washington Courthouse. He was a member of the VFW Post #2832 in Piketon, the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #2263 and Fraternal Order of Eagles #2227 both in Waverly. He loved to karaoke.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Washington Cemetery, Washington Courthouse, Ohio with Rev. Jeff May officiating.
Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021.