Sheila Ann Roberts, 56, of Latonia, KY, passed peacefully just before midnight on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at St. Elizabeth, Ft. Thomas.
Sheila was born on April 19, 1964, the daughter of Helen M. Roberts and the late Donald E. Roberts.
Sheila is survived by five children, Joseph Dixon, Zachary Dixon, Isaac Dixon, Kacy Robbins, and Kelsey Robbins, as well as 9 grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Susan Thompson and family, and her brother, Donnie Roberts and family.
Sheila was a graduate of Piketon High School, class of 1982, and a graduate of Shawnee State University.
Sheila worked at Pike Community Hospital for several years as a Respiratory Technician.
Her family has planned a commemorative event in honor of Sheila on April 17, 2021.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, her family has kindly requested that relatives and friends make a small donation, in Sheila’s name, to either the American Cancer Society or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.