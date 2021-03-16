Rev. Neil David Park, 92, of Thompson Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 4:15 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Neil was born March 14, 1929 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Pearl Floyd Park and Mildred (Crothers) Park. On September 14, 1953 he was united in marriage to Beatrice Jane (Ramsey) Park, who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Byron Neil Park and wife Ramona of Waverly and Kent David Park and wife Debra of Waverly, a daughter, Jan Anita Ellingson & husband Stanley of Dayton, Ohio, seven grandchildren, Heather Williamson and husband J.D., Rachel Wells and husband Josh, Wesley Ellingson and wife Erica, Taylor Ellingson, Brandon Park and wife Mallory, Kyle Park and wife Callie and Klay Park and wife Jordan, seven great-grandchildren, and a sister, Joan Foll and husband Gary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Eldon Park, and two sisters, Opal Smith and Gale Stewart.
Neil was a retired minister of Bonds Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union for 33 years, a U.S. Naval veteran during the Korean Conflict and schoolteacher for Mt. Logan school, Chillicothe for 26 years and served in the ministry for over 50 years
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Bonds Chapel CCCU in Waverly with Dr. Dan Tipton and Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Chillicothe, Ohio with military graveside services by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 of Waverly
Family will receive friends at Boyer Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m on Thursday and one hour prior to the service at Bonds Chapel on Friday.