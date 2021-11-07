Waverly - Doris J. Painter Borders, 92, of Waverly, Ohio, passed away October 31, 2021, at Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe.
She was united in marriage on May 31, 1951, to Richard H. Painter who preceded her in death on November 4, 2000. On July 12, 2002, she was united in marriage to her second husband, William Borders of Lexington, Kentucky, who preceded her in death on May 6, 2011.
Surviving are two sons, Richard Painter and Anthony (Roma) Painter; daughter Amy Temple; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Doris was a member of the First Baptist Church in Waverly.
Funeral services will be held at Noon, Friday, November 5, 2021, at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Larry Parks officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. till the service at noon at the funeral home. Doris Borders