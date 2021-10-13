Piketon - Henry "Hank" Orville Black, Jr., 40, of Piketon, Ohio, passed at 1:18 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his home.
Hank was born on January 10, 1981 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of the late Henry Orville Black and Glenda Kay (Farnham) Black.
Surviving are a daughter, Haley Ann Marie Black, son, Nicholas Paul Black, granddaughter, Riley Marie Black, sister, Samantha Black, uncle, Edward Black, and aunts, June Rinehart and Kimberly Bond.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Emory "Little Foot" Black.
Hank loved building and was a loving and devoted father.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Hank's honor to a charity of your choice.
Henry "Hank" Black