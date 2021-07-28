Lois Colburn

Waverly - Lois Audrey Colburn, 85, of Waverly, Ohio, passed 4:40 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at Heartland of Chillicothe, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Lois was born June 29, 1936, in Clinton County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dorse Tolle and Dolly Mae (Mahaffey) Tolle. On April 2, 1956, she was united in marriage to Charles William Colburn Sr., who preceded her in death on October 4, 2002 after 46 years of marriage.
Surviving are a daughter, Charlene Overman, son, Patrick Aaron Colburn, three grandchildren, Dawn, Shandy and Miranda Colburn, eight great-grandchildren, brother, Dennis (Helen) Tolle and three sisters, Rita Branniff, Alice Higginbothem and Bonnie (Pete) Houghland.
She was greeted into Heaven by her parents, love of her life Charles, son, Charles "Chuck" Colburn Jr., grandson, Lacey Tyler Overman, great grandson, Austin Charles Colburn and daughter-in-law, Melody Colburn.
Lois attended the Buchanan Christian Union Church. She dedicated her life to serving the Lord, by teaching Sunday School at various churches for 32 years. She was the owner of the Country Store and Apartments. She loved to garden, play the piano, guitar, and harmonica.
Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Boyer Funeral Home with Pastor John Colburn officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour Friday at the funeral home.
