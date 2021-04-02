William Monroe “Bill” Russell, of Latham, Ohio, passed peacefully at 1:50 p.m. March 31, 2021 with both of his daughters at his bedside.
Bill was born November 15, 1944 in Magoffin County, Kentucky, the son of the late Cass Ander Russell and Stella Mae (Tackett) Russell.
He is survived by the mother of his daughters, Sherry (Jordan) Russell, two daughters, Kelly Russell and Kenya (Russell) Johnson, one grandson, Rob Johnson, three great-grandsons, Caden and Foster Johnson and Levi Doolittle, one brother and very best friend, Edgar (Sandy) Russell, two sisters, Lydia Bushatz and Katherine (John) Howard and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Cass Russell Jr. and Andy Russell, two sisters, Gertie Swartz and Lassie May and his beloved grandson, Riley Monroe Johnson.
Bill retired from the Ohio Laborer’s Union. He was a Kentucky Colonel. He was an avid basketball fan. He was an adored and much loved Dad, Grampy and “Old” Grampy. Bill never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face.
Funeral Services will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Chad Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Gardner Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.
Family will receive friends 2:00 until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s name to The Scioto Foundation – Riley Johnson Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. 911, Portsmouth, Ohio, 45662.