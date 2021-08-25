Connie Smith

Waverly - Connie Lynn Smith, 74, of Waverly, Ohio, passed 8:07 a.m. Monday, August 23, 2021 at her home.
Connie was born September 11, 1946, in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Glendale Cline and Ruth (Woods) Cline. On May 30, 1965, she was united in marriage to Roger Wayne Smith, who survives.
Also surviving are three daughters: Julie Evans, Jodi Gillen and husband Leo, and Jill Flanders and husband Jim, eight grandchildren, Taylor Evans Wilson and husband Jacob, Kate Gillen, Chloe Flanders, Ian Gillen, Ben Flanders, Jonathan Moore and wife Mary Beth, Jordan Moore, and Jenna Moore, brother, Dale Cline and wife Katie, sister, Mary Gragg and husband Meredith, sisters-in-law, Vicky Mullins and husband Jake and Kim Moore and husband John, and special friends, Daryl and Joyce Owens.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her parents-in-law, Vonberta and Robert Smith.
Connie was truly a loving and compassionate soul. She took Jesus's commands to love God and others to heart. Connie never met a stranger. Indeed, when she met you, she hugged you immediately (whether you wanted a hug or not!). She considered hugging her official ministry at Grace United Methodist Church. Back in the 1980s, Connie was (famously) known as "The Tupperware Lady". As a result of her unique occupation, Connie met and befriended people from all walks of life. She firmly believed all of God's children to be worthy of love! This ministry of love continued at the office of Dr. Greg Montavon for over twenty years. Connie had a way of encouraging others, which led to frequent moments of impromptu prayer...whether in the office, at the ballfields, or in the grocery store. Her faith knew no bounds; to say she was a follower of Jesus does not encapsulate her devotion to our Lord.
In her spare time, Connie was a devoted fan of all her grandchildren's activities, be it athletics, marching band, or theater. She loved attending and making new friends at fundraising auctions and events. Wherever there was a crowd having fun, you were sure to find Connie!
Connie and her husband Roger also spent countless hours with best friends Daryl and Joyce Owens, with whom they vacationed regularly in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Stories of their adventures in the Volunteer State are legendary and always bring much laughter.
Connie's family would like to offer their sincere thanks to those who provided assistance and comfort in her final weeks, especially the amazing nurses from National Church Residence Hospice, Pastor Kevin Greene, and Connie's special friends Tammy Kohler and Teresa Johnson.
If you would like to honor Connie's memory, the family asks that you go out and love others the way she did. Today, make a conscious choice to be a blessing in someone's life, just as Connie blessed yours.
Per Connie's request, calling hours will not be observed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Boyer Cremation Services.
