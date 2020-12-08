Larry Colburn

Larry Alvin Colburn, 76, of Turner Road, Bainbridge, Ohio passed 7:13 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Grant Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Larry was born April 9, 1944 in Chillicothe, Ohio the son of the late Elsie Colburn and Violet (Johnson) Colburn. On November 15, 1974, he was united in marriage to Barbara Jane (Bellaw) Colburn, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Jessica Jane Colburn (Wes Alderman), son, Bruce Colburn, sister, Viola (Melvin) Bowers, two nieces, Sheri Bellaw and Pamela McNichols, two great nephews, Dylan Dimit and Scott McNichols, and three great nieces, Mindy Buskirk, Kelsey Carroll, and Tamela McNichols.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two nephews, David Mitchell and Mark Bellaw.
A private family visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020.