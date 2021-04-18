Pickerington - Mildred Yvonne Landrum, 85, of Janice Lane, Pickerington, Ohio, passed 6:02 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Tuscany Gardens, Pataskala, Ohio.
Yvonne was born September 6, 1935 in Grayson, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Acy Roar and Gertrude (Mosier) Roar Carroll. On August 10, 1954 she was united in marriage to Clarence Crabtree, who preceded her in death on June 1, 1985. On December 24, 1988 she was united in marriage to her second husband, Walter Landrum, who preceded her in death on October 4, 2009.
Surviving are two sons, Rick (Pam) Crabtree and Curtis (Joy) Crabtree, three daughters, Sandra (David) Dyches, Judy Faulkner and Patricia (Rob) Camp, twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, brother, Phil Roar and sister, Oneda Baher.
Yvonne retired from Pleasant Hill Manor as a nurse's aide at 23 years of service.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Boe Tackett officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio.
Family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
