Donald L. Moore, 68 years of Peebles, passed away on Monday March 15, 2021.
He was born in Fairborn, OH on February 26, 1953, the son of the late Clyde and Margaret (Cummings) Moore. Besides his parents, he is also preceded by his sisters, Mary Yokum and Phyllis Hill.
Donald is survived by his wife, Donna (Doepel) Moore, daughters, Kelly (James Gilleo) Moore of Union Grove, NC and Kristy (Erin Holland) Moore of Columbus, grandchildren, Caleb and Alexis Gilleo, brother, Jack (Kathy) Moore of Jeffersonville and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life will be 3:30 PM Saturday March 20, 2021 at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring. Services will conclude with military rites by the Highland County Honor Guard.
Friends may call from 3:00 PM until time of services on Saturday at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home.
