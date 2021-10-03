Ohio - Irene Yates, 81, of Waverly, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio. She was born on September 16, 1940 in Morgantown to the late Homer Leeth and Mary Waldren Leeth. Surviving are her children, Brian Beekman and fiancé Juan Lykins of Waverly and Billi Leeth and husband Jerry of Latham, three grandchildren, Cody Leeth, Logan Beekman and Trey Lykins, sister, Kate and husband Jim Cameron of Hillsboro, three nephews, Chris Cameron of Hillsboro, David Leeth of Spokane, Washington and Kevin Montgomery of Lucasville, Ohio and three nieces, Angie Cameron of Hillsboro, Hope Leeth of Spokane, Washington and Cara Claytor of Latham. In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by two brothers, Barney Leeth and George Leeth, her twin sister, Eileen Leeth and nephew John Leeth.
Irene retired as a case worker for Highland County Jobs and Family Services and she attended New Freedom Church.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Gardner Cemetery in Waverly.
Arrangements are under the direction of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.
www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com Irene Yates