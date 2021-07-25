Helen Marquez

Waverly - Helen Frigillana Cuartel Marquez, RN, of Columbia Drive, Waverly, Ohio, passed away at her home on July 19, 2021.
Helen was born October 14, 1943, in Aringay, Philippines, the daughter of late Bartolome and Maria (Frigillana) Cuartel. She was united in marriage to Dr. Marcial Inocencio Marquez, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sons, Ferdinand and wife Melissa and Mark and wife LeAnn, with five grandsons, Cade, Cobe, Cai, Noah and Gabriel all of Waverly, Ohio.
Her parents, brother, Loreto "Eddie" Cuartel and half-sisters, Angelita Cuartel and Laura Layog preceded her in death.
Helen was a Registered Nurse and served the people of Pike County alongside her husband at his medical office in Piketon from 1979-1998.
Private graveside services will be held Monday, July 26, 2021.
Family will receive friends 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly.
