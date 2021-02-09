Sarah Roberta (Jordan) Pratt of Wilmington, formerly of Piketon/Portsmouth area passed away, at the age of 91 on Saturday, February 6, 2021. A public visitation and funeral service will be on Wednesday February 10, 2021 at the Littleton Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until noon when the funeral service will begin. A private graveside committal service for the family will take place immediately following the service in Sabina Cemetery. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.
