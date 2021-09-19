Alma Litteral Adams

Waverly - Alma Marie Litteral Adams, 91 of Salisbury Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Alma was born on July 31, 1930 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt Fyffe and Mabel (Speakman) Fyffe. On August 3, 1945, she was united in marriage to Jay Litteral, who preceded her in death January 13, 1991. On May 3, 1992 she was united in marriage to Charles Ray Adams, who preceded her in death on April 28, 1996.
Surviving are two sons, Jerry Litteral and Wayne (Ramona) Litteral, a daughter, Anita Morris, eight grandchildren, Everett E. Litteral, Thomas Litteral, Crissy Jackson, Timothy Litteral, Tammi Litteral, Julie Litteral, Aaron Morris, and Ashley Morris, sixteen great-grandchildren, and a sister, Grace Lyons.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, three sons, Michael Litteral, Gary Lee Litteral, and Everett Leon Litteral, son-in-law, Glenn Morris, brother Frederick Fyffe, and six sisters, Pauline Fyffe, Phyllis Jean Fyffe, Frances Adams, Bernadine Howard, Virginia Large, and Martha Vinson.
Alma attended the Sandy Chapel Enterprise Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio with Pastor Chad Lykins officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly
Family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home.
