James Marvin Rigsby, 74, of St. Rt. 335, Waverly, Ohio passed 5:13 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Drake Rehabilitation Facility, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Marvin was born August 24, 1944 in Magoffin County, Kentucky, the son of the late Floyd Rigsby and Nettie (Phipps) Rigsby. On August 29, 1965, Marvin was united in marriage to June Carol (Burton) Rigsby, who preceded him in death October 11, 2009.
Surviving are a son, James Dustin Rigsby and wife Vanessa of Waverly, a daughter, Shelley Rebecca Murray of Waverly, five grandchildren, James Devon Rigsby, Shane Dale Murray and fiancé Jennifer Buckler, James Dilon Murray, Tesla Rae Murray and Eli Rigsby, three great-grandchildren, Tattum Murray, Blair Murray and Brodie Murray, two sisters, Faye Murray of Springfield, Ohio and Irene Conley and husband Richard of Beaver, Ohio and best friend, Louise Hoeckh.
His parents, wife, four brothers, Kenneth Eugene, Robert Earl, John Harlin, and Wayne Rigsby, and two sisters, Luna Jenkins and Letha Prater, preceded Marvin in death.
Marvin was a retired union electrician for I.B.E.W. Local #1925, Martin, Tennessee and a member of Beaver Valley Church. He was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the U.S. Army.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio with Elders Arvil Murray Jr., John Daniels and Jeff Conley, officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio. Graveside military services will be conducted by the American Legion Merritt Post #142 Honor Guard, Waverly, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.