Dorothy Valentine

Waverly - Dorothy Doreen Valentine, 98, of Waverly, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021. She was born March 23, 1923, one of identical twins born to the late Eva (Holcomb) Roll and George B. Vance of Gallipolis, Ohio.
Doreen was united in marriage on November 10, 1943 with Frank S. Valentine, who preceded her in death on October 22, 2004. She also lost her twin, D. Maxine Penn in 2018.
She is survived by two sons, Barry (Linda) and Chuck (Brenda) of Waverly, Ohio; and three daughters, Nancy (Robert) Russell, Anita (Jeff) Woisznies of Stoutsville, Ohio and Eva (Russ) Iorillo of Ponte Vedra, Florida. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and a half sister, Doris Boyd of Ironton, Ohio.
Mrs. Valentine was a homemaker and a long-time member of the Waverly congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
A celebration of life will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. with Paul R. Parkinson, Jr. officiating. Burial will at the convenience of the family and calling hours will not be observed.
