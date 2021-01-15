Edith Marion Strong, 87, of Waverly, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Edgewood Manor of Wellston. She was born December 10, 1933 in Pike County, Ohio daughter of the late Everett and Molly White Colley. Edith was married to Thomas Strong who preceded her in death on January 21, 1989. Surviving are her children, David (Judy) Strong of Florida, Paul (Joyce) Strong of Jackson, Ohio and Lisa (Neal) Crabtree also of Jackson, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jason Crabtree, Neal Crabtree, Danielle Denney, Stephanie Strong, Todd Hynes and Ryan Hynes; seven great grandchildren, Haley Dicus, Riley Crabtree, Aden Crabtree, Dillon Skeens, Hannah Denney, Mariah Hynes and Emily Hynes; and a sister, Sylvia Roe of Ironton, Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband, Edith was preceded in death by a grandson, David Michael Strong; sisters, Edna Mae Howard, Faye Rose and Helen Ellison and brothers, Charles, Tommy and Calvin Colley.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor David Reese officiating. Burial will follow in Hay Hollow Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the funeral home.