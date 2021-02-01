H. Edward Howard, 71, of Chillicothe, formerly of Waverly, died from complication of the COVID-19 virus at 5pm January 27, 2021, at Adena Regional Medical Center.
Ed was born September 6, 1949, in Huntington, WV, to the late Charles B. and Beulah (Mills) Howard. On December 18, 1971, he married the former Jayne Netherton, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughters and sons-in-law: Heather (Dan) Longcoy, of Chillicothe; and Holly (Travis) Worst, of Perrysburg, OH; beloved grandchildren: Hayden, Jacey, Madison and Jared; a sister Terri (David) Crowe; and a brother Charles A. (Ronda) Howard.
Ed was a retired US Postmaster at Wellston and Lucasville post offices. He attended Ohio University prior to serving in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1969-1973. Among his many community involvements, he served on the Board of Directors for the Pike Co. Children Services and was a member of the Waverly Lion’s Club for approximately 50 years. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and playing bridge, but especially enjoyed family vacations and rarely missed a thing his girls or his grandkids were involved in. Recently he enjoyed his work at the Chillicothe Country Club Pro Shop, volunteering at the Forrest Everhart Memorial (VA) Golf Course and working at the former River’s Edge (Running Fox) golf course.
At his request, cremation services will be held under the direction of Haller Funeral Home and Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In honor of Ed, memorial contributions may be made to the Waverly Lion’s Club, c/o Kelly Adams, 156 Victory Dr., Waverly, OH 45690. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com