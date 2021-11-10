Rebecca "Becky" Saunders

Waverly - Rebecca "Becky" G. Saunders, 81, of Waverly, Ohio, passed 12:05 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at her home.
Rebecca was born on December 8, 1939 in Bangor, Maine, the daughter of the late Arthur Frederick Bolster and Bernice Helen (Lord) Bolster Mitchell. On December 19, 1957, she was united in marriage to William Blake Saunders Sr., who preceded her in death on April 16, 2003.
Surviving are a son, William Blake (Debbie) Saunders Jr., two daughters, Nancy (John) Voorhes and Vicki (Tony) Climo, six grandchildren, Joshua Voorhes, Ryan (Brittany) Saunders, Aaron (Jennifer) Saunders, Drew Saunders, Kyle (Kendra) Climo and Erin Climo, seven great-grandchildren, Selena Voorhes, Logan and Ella Blake Saunders, Serenity Fox, Sydneigh Fox, Anthony Climo and Aaliyah Climo and a sister, Deborah Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters, Linda Salyers and Susan Grant.
Becky was a surgical technician at Pike County Hospital, a member of First Baptist Church of Waverly, and a member of Waverly Squad 2 and Waverly Fire Department from October 28, 1976 to January 1, 1978. She loved word searches and was the neighborhood watch dog.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, with Pastors Josh Remy and Val Francis officiating.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the funeral home in Waverly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waverly Firefighters Association, 202 S. Market Street, Waverly, OH 45690.
