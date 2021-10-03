Paul Harris Sr.

Beaver - Paul Edward Harris Sr. of Beaver Ohio passed away peacefully at OSU Ross Heart Center on 9/30/2021.
He is predeceased by both father and mother Walter and Grace (Simmons) Harris, three brothers Charles "Pedro", George, Leonard (Connie) Harris, one sister Sarah (Bradly) Harris as well as mother-in-law Irene(Harris) Oiler.
Paul is survived by his wife of 48 years Joyce (Oiler) Harris, sons Paul (Sunshine Lewis) Harris Jr, Walter Harris, daughter Jennifer (Jamie) Zavatsky, sister Roberta Janette (Joseph) Oiler, brother James "Jug" Harris, grandchildren Devin, Dustin, Brooklynn, Austin, and Gabriel.
Paul was born in November 9,1946 he was the third of seven siblings. As a graduate of Waverly High School he joined the United States Army in 1966 and served until 1968. After military life Paul settled down to start a family with his beloved wife Joyce in 1973. He loved being a husband and father these two roles brought great joy to his life.
As a working man he worked 18 yrs in factory work and 10 yrs as a highway rest area supervisor.
Paul had many hobbies as an outdoors man. At the top of the list is being onry and trying to get a rise out of people. This was one if his top talents. He played baseball whenever he got a chance. Loved coon hunting with his brothers and sons. He constantly had wood working projects going on whether adding on or building new. He was no stranger to carpentry. In his spare time he managed to be a volunteer fire fighter for several years.
No stranger to rough times Paul was also the recipient of a heart transplant on 2-14-2009. Getting a second chance at life also gave him a new perspective on religion. He became a faithful follower of God and his word. He worshiped at the House of Prayer church in Beaver, Ohio.
As a simple man you could find Paul most days sitting on his porch in jeans and a t-shirt listening to gospel music and watching the cars go by. For a man that weathered so many storms he never felt bigger or better than anyone else. He cherished his blessings and passed on his knowledge. To himself he was just a simple man but to us he will always be our HERO!
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday October 4, 2021 at the House of Prayer Church with Pastor Tom Pfeiffer officiating. Burial will follow in the Carrs Run Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-8:00 P.M. Sunday October 3, 2021 at the Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio.
