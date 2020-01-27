Leroy Deacon, 76, of Piketon, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Dayton. He was born April 21, 1943, in Waverly, Ohio, to the late Floyd Andre Deacon and Della Fugate Deacon. He is survived by his wife Imogene Shanks, their son, Faron, a brother William, a sister Mary Deacon-Kiser; nieces, Mitzi (Daniel) Carmean and Mindy (Denny) Gray; and great niece and nephews, Morgan, Ryan and Brendan.
Leroy attended Waverly Schools. He proudly served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was also a former employee of the VA hospital. Leroy was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, uncle and friend. His family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all who had taken time to care for him.
In honor of Leroy’s request there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the local veteran’s homes and VA hospitals.
Psalms 27:1 The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?