Virginia E. Cottle Nov 11, 2022 Nov 11, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Virginia E. Cottle, 94, of Waverly, Ohio, passed 5:37 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022 at Traditions of Bristol Village, Waverly, Ohio.Virginia was born November 27, 1927 in Waverly, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Edward Cook and Hettie (Jose) Cook. Virginia was united in marriage to Howard Cottle who preceded her in death.Surviving are a brother, Wayne Cook, three sisters, Bethel Fox, Margene Frey and Fannie Kreis, and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Linda Louise Cottle, two brothers, Cecil Cook and Delbert Cook, and sister, Rosemary Smith.Virginia was a homemaker and attended Alma United Methodist Church and the Pike County Senior Center. She loved country music and spending time with her family.Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio with David Wayne officiating. Burial will follow in Omega Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio.The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.The family would like to extent a special thank you to the staff of NCR Hospice for their great care. To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Cottle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Virginia E. Cottle Commerce Work Ethnology Ohio Cecil Cook Howard Cottle Hettie Spending Delbert Cook Recommended for you Trending Now Green races to All-Ohio honors in D2 state cross country race Angela Wagner testifies in son’s murder trial Governor DeWine Announces New Outdoor Recreation Project in Pike County Congressman Tim Ryan Writes Letter to Energy Secretary Urging Transparency, Accountability for Pike County Residents Wagner trial wraps up fifth weeks of testimony Trending Recipes