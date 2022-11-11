Virginia E. Cottle, 94, of Waverly, Ohio, passed 5:37 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022 at Traditions of Bristol Village, Waverly, Ohio.

Virginia was born November 27, 1927 in Waverly, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Edward Cook and Hettie (Jose) Cook. Virginia was united in marriage to Howard Cottle who preceded her in death.

