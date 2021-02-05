Eric Lee Theobald, age 62, of Waverly, Ohio, died Sunday January 31, 2021 at the Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly, Ohio. He was born July 5, 1958 in Chillicothe, Ohio, a son of the late George Theobald and Pauline Wilson Theobald. He leaves behind his loving wife and best friend, Trina Adkins Theobald of Waverly, Ohio, his children, Nichole (Jason) Scott of Beaver, Ohio, Erica Theobald Colburn of Piketon, Ohio, Ashley (Derek) McCain of Beaver, Ohio, Nathan Theobald (Deceased), Brooke (Luke Hannah, Deceased) Hannah of Waverly, Ohio, and Jacob (Heather) Ruff of Wellston, Ohio, his grandchildren, Eric Ryan Wade, Alexandria Hall, Adrian Hall, Kaylee Colburn, Cody Colburn, Braxton McCain, Lyric McCain, Dru Theobald, Nathaniel Theobald, Tristen Greene, Hilary Greene, and Samuel Hannah, two great-grandchildren, Jassy Colburn and Kallum Wade, his brothers and sisters, Sharon Post of Alabama, Dave Theobald (Deceased), Frank Theobald of Waverly, Ohio, Lori Cuckler of Waverly, Ohio, Lisa Tackett of Beaver, Ohio, Aaron Theobald of Waverly, Ohio, and Mary Thacker of Piketon, Ohio, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family. Cox Burkitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.