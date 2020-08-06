Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson reported on Thursday, Aug. 6, that his office has issued a warrant for a local man for failure to register as a sex offender.
Nelson reported that the warrant has been issued for the arrest of Dean A. Fooce. Fooce’s last known address was 112 Ganderhook Road, according to the sheriff. Anyone who has information on Fooce’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.
Nelson also reported on Thursday that Corp. Cottrill has issued warrants for James W. Tackett, age 40, of Park Road, Waverly.
“Warrants for rape, gross sexual imposition and felony child endangerment have been issued and Tackett is being sought,” according to Nelson.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office reported an update that Tackett had been captured and is being housed in the Butler County Jail.
Tackett will be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 10th in Pike County Court, according to the sheriff.
