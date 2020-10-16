The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with a stabbing that happened on Thursday.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, Justin Tyrone Mitchell, the alleged assailant, age 37, of 483 Al Leeth Road, Waverly, was reported to have left the scene in a white, four-door Buick.
Nelson stated that on Thursday at 6:28 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Pinehurst Blvd. in reference to an active stabbing.
Upon arrival Deputy Carver and Deputy McKenzie located Jennifer Hall, age 38, sitting in an apartment with numerous knife wounds on her neck, face, back and hand, according to Nelson.
“Hall was transported to Adena-Pike Hospital and later transferred to OSU Medical Center in Columbus,” he said.
“Mitchell’s address along with other places were checked but he was not located,” the sheriff stated. “A warrant for felonious assault was obtained by Major Roe, and Mitchell is being sought at this time.”
Anyone with any information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.
A case is being prepared for Mitchell for the next term of the Pike County Grand Jury for felonious assault as well as additional charges, according to Nelson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.