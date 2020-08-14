The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips from the public concerning a reported incident of shots fired into a mobile home and a camper being set on fire.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, deputies were dispatched to a Watson Road address where shots had been reported fired into a mobile home and a camper had been set on fire by unknown suspects.
“One occupant of the home was reportedly struck by a shot but was not seriously injured,” according to Nelson. “A joint investigation is ongoing between the sheriff’s office and the state fire marshall’s office.
“Anyone who might have information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-947-2111.”
The sheriff’s office stated that, as always, your tips can remain anonymous.
