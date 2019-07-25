A one-vehicle crash that occurred on Wakefield Mound Road near the intersection of Big Run Road (near U.S. Route 23) in Pike County on Wednesday, July 24 resulted in serious injuries and remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
According to the Patrol, a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Ebony Glover, age 27, of Lucasville, was traveling northbound when the vehicle went off of the right side of the road, striking a tree. Extrication by mechanical means was required for all occupants.
The Patrol reported that Glover suffered serious injuries and was transported by Medflight to OSU Wexner Center. Her two passengers, Xander Royster, age 3, and Alyace Royster, age 5, of Lucasville, suffered serious injuries and were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.
The Piketon Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Scioto Township Fire Department and Atomic Fire Department assisted on scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.