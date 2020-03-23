There were six confirmed deaths in Ohio from COVID-19 (coronavirus) as of Monday, March 23.
During their daily press conference concerning COVID-19, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, urged residents to comply with the state's orders concerning keeping themselves and others safe.
As of Monday, March 23 at 2 p.m., there were 442 confirmed cases of the disease in Ohio with 104 people hospitalized (multiple in ICU [intensive care units]), but Acton has indicated that numbers are coming in very quickly and are changing rapidly.
There have been six confirmed deaths in Ohio from the disease. The six deaths have taken place in the following counties: Franklin County, 2; Cuyahoga County, 1; Erie County, 1, Lucas County, 1; and Stark County, 1.
Dr. Acton indicated that there are other deaths that are under investigation.
"I say that because I know often you're hearing things in the media at the local level before things are confirmed in our state system, so I just want to acknowledge that," she said. "Even my statistics I give you are a shot in time; they're not what's happening hour to hour."
Ages of currently-confirmed cases are from less than 1 year old to 93 years old, with a median age of 52.
Illness onset dates of currently-confirmed cases range from Feb. 7 to March 23.
With cases now in 46 counties, the virus has now been confirmed in more than half of Ohio's 88 counties. Acton said that there are numerous clusters of cases in the state that are under investigation.
Among the newest counties with confirmed cases is Pike County's neighbor, Highland County, which borders Pike County's west side (see related story in this edition of the News Watchman).
The Highland County Health Department and the Highland County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported Highland County’s first case of COVID-19 Coronavirus today, March 23, according to information from the Highland County General Health District.
"The case is a female in her 60's, and is recovering well at home," according to the Highland County General Health District.
"The current case is not associated with travel outside of the state, and has no known ties to other COVID-19 cases. This is an example of community acquired (community spread) Coronavirus COVID-19, which indicates that other unknown cases are in Highland County."
Dr. Acton indicated recently that some of the counties with cases represent outlying counties where patients are actually from.
"As I've said all along, we are very limited in our testing right now," Dr. Acton said during Monday's press conference. "We do have many pending testing kits that are at private labs."
Dr. Acton also warned about this on Saturday, stating that data coming in is not reflective of the true extent of COVID-19 in Ohio.
"This data is a snapshot of the past because everything points to the fact that we had a seeding of COVID-19 in Ohio early on, yet we were one of the last states to get the reagents we needed to do testing," said Dr. Acton. "This data is not telling the full story of what is happening here.
"Even the data you see in the future is minimal because we are conserving all our available testing for the most high-risk and hospitalized front-line workers. We are withholding most of our testing because we are running out of reagent to conduct these tests."
On March 18, Dr. Acton said that current case numbers are "only an example of mostly history" and are "just the tip of the iceberg of what's actually happening in Ohio."
On Monday, Dr. Acton said that some of the testing is being done in-house and some in private labs.
"Those private labs are lagging quite a bit, so we really need all our hospitals to report ASAP their data to the Ohio Department of Health and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," she said. "We have to know the results of those tests as they occur. It really helps us do our work a lot better."
“This virus is, as we have said, we believe is twice as contagious as the flu and is 20 times as deadly,” DeWine has stated. “It is coming after us, and we have to take whatever action is necessary to preserve the lives of the people of the State of Ohio.”
Also at Monday's press conference, officials talked about the "Stay at Home" order going into effect at 11:59 p.m. that night (see related story in this edition of the News Watchman), and the closure of all non-essential businesses and services in the state.
"The truth is — and people at home please hear this — the most important thing we can all do right now is stay at home unless you are absolutely essential to those lifelines of food, water, the transportation that supports that, our healthcare services, our front-line workers," Dr. Acton said. "That is our tool chest right now in the real world that we are living in ... But the truth of the response now is absolutely what we're doing, and we have little time to spare."
Husted said that businesses that are essential and remain open "have to operate in a safe and healthy manner and follow those guidelines so that they are creating a safe atmosphere for people to come to work."
Full videos of DeWine and Acton’s press conferences each day can be found on the Ohio Channel website at http://www.ohiochannel.org/collections/governor-mike-dewine?collections=109410&dir=DESC&keywords=Search+Collection&pageSize=12&sort=BestMatch&start=1
For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, including tips for prevention of the disease and slowing its spread, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.
