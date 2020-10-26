The Pike County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted in a shooting incident, and, according to the sheriff's office, the man should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, his office is actively searching at this time for Patrick Stuart Jackson, age 51, of Dry Bone Road. A warrant for felonious assault has been issued for him.
"Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached," Sheriff Nelson stated. "If contact is made, call the Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency."
Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of of Patrick Jackson is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff's Office at 740-947-2111.
Nelson reported that on Monday morning, October 26 at 3:50 a.m., a call was received by Pike County Dispatch of a reported shooting in the area of 1326 Green Ridge Road.
"Upon arrival Deputy Carver and Deputy McKenzie located a male laying in the yard with gunshot wounds," Nelson stated. "Pike County EMS was dispatched to the scene and transported the victim, identified as Charles Wireman, age 27, of Red Bridge Road, to Adena-Pike Hospital. MedFlight was unavailable due to weather conditions and Wireman was transported to Grant Hospital in Columbus by ambulance.
"Reports from the hospital have Wireman's condition listed as serious."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.