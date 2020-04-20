On Sunday evening, April 19, the Pike County General Health District reported the second positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in a Pike County resident.
According to the health district, the individual works outside of the county.
"The health district will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this case to the public," the health district stated. "We want to protect the privacy of the individual during this time."
However, the health district stated that they will comply with the order of Ohio Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton, M.D., MPH, to release required information relating to this case to first responders.
Pike County General Health District disease staff are following the department's infectious disease guidelines and have completed the contact tracing, according to the health district.
"The health district has contacted anyone who was in close contact with this individual," they stated.
"Please continue to follow the Stay At Home Order, continue social distancing, and do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
