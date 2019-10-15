Taco Bell reported on Tuesday that on Friday, Oct. 11 the restaurant chain voluntarily recalled approximately 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants and distribution centers, including in Ohio, due to the possibility of metal shavings in the product.
“As of 9 a.m. PDT (12 noon Eastern Daylight Time), Monday, October 14, 2019, 100 percent of the affected restaurants in 21 states across the eastern Midwest, northern Southeast and Northeast regions impacted have confirmed product has been removed and discarded,” according to Taco Bell.
The states include: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, and also Washington, D.C.
“Nothing is more important than our customers’ safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust,” said Julie Masino, President of North America, Taco Bell Corp. “As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”
The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) has stated, “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”
According to the USDA, Kenosha Beef International, a Columbus, Ohio-based establishment is recalling an undetermined amount of seasoned beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal shavings.
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Monday that the seasoned beef items were produced on various dates from Sept. 20, 2019 to Oct. 4, 2019.
The following products are subject to recall, according to USDA:
• Cases containing eight 5-lb. plastic bags of “TACO BELL SEASONED BEEF Taco and Burrito Filling” with use by dates of “L2 11/4/19” to “L2 11/18/19”.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 10130” on the case. These items were shipped to five distribution centers, and from there shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.
According to USDA, the problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS on Oct. 12, 2019, that it received three customer complaints. According to 10TV of Columbus, Taco Bell said that the other two consumer complaints were received after the company began its efforts to remove the beef from service.
“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators,” USDA stated on Monday. “Restaurants who have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”
Also, according to 10TV, the USDA remains concerned that customers might have taken contaminated food home and put it in their refrigerator or freezer. Customers who have food with seasoned beef from Taco Bell in the regions listed above are urged to throw the food out.
According to Taco Bell, the problem was discovered when a customer reported they found a metal shaving in their menu item.
“To ensure the safety of our guests, the company immediately partnered with the supplier to shut down the supply chain, remove the product from restaurants and distribution centers and notify the USDA,” Taco Bell stated.
“The product was produced at one plant location on only one of the two lines used to make seasoned beef. This product was sent to distribution centers in the following states: Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Virginia.”
Consumers with questions should call 1-800-TACOBELL (1-800-822-6235). Customer service representatives will be available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time).
Those who want to contact Kenosha Beef Interntional with questions about the recall can contact Dennis Vignieri, President and CEO, at 262-859-2272, ext. 1205.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via ask.usda.gov from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at ask.usda.gov or send a question via email to AskUSDA@usda.gov . For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/
